Netanyahu not serious about reaching Gaza ceasefire: Hamas official

According to IRNA, Husam Badran in an interview with Al Jazeera, however, accused the far-right Israeli cabinet under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire negotiations with false pretenses.

Badran clarified that Netanyahu's calculations are related to his personal and political future, and he is not looking for an agreement.

What was presented to us in this round of negotiations in Cairo is better than the previous proposals, he underlined, adding that Hamas’ political office is in contact with the United States through intermediaries.

An Egyptian source was quoted by media as saying that there was consensus on many points the sides had disagreements before. This source told Cairo News Network that a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt and significant progress has been made in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Egyptian news sources said that the meeting between Hamas and the mediating countries ended on Saturday night without a final result and the talks will continue on Sunday.

These sources told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed that Hamas has raised some questions and is looking for their answers, and this will be done with the coordination of all parties.

According to this report, negotiating sides have said that the negative statements of the Israeli authorities will not overshadow the ongoing talks in Cairo.

Earlier some news sources claimed that a significant progress had been made in the talks between Hamas and the Zionist regime regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and the agreement on the exchange of prisoners.

