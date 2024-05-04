Hamas welcomes Trinidad and Tobago’s decision to recognize Palestine

According to the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, Hamas praised the move by the Caribbean island country as a stance in support of the right of the Palestinian people to their homeland at a time when they are facing displacement and destruction in the Gaza Strip at the hands of the “Nazi Zionist regime”.

Hamas called on all countries to support the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state with al-Quds as its capital, and to take actions to force the occupiers to stop the genocidal war in Gaza.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago issued a statement on May 2, declaring that it has officially recognized the state of Palestine in a bid to help in the “achievement of a lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on the issue of Palestinian statehood.”

Trinidad and Tobago said that it will join 141 other countries that recognize Palestine.

The Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, also welcomed the decision of Trinidad and Tobago, saying it contributes to efforts aimed at upholding the Palestinians’ right to self-determination on their land.

Abbas said that the decision is “consistent with the principles of international law that recognize the right of peoples to get rid of colonialism and persecution and to live in freedom, justice and independence”, according to WAFA news agency.

He called on other countries to follow suit.

