Iran: US ‘sole impediment’ to Palestine full UN membership

Iravani made the comments on Wednesday as he addressed a UN General Assembly meeting on the "Use of Veto".

The meeting was held nearly two weeks after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have granted Palestine full membership at the world body.

Here is the full text of the Iranian envoy’s speech during the Wednesday meeting.

Mr. President,

At the outset, I would like to express my gratitude to you for organizing this meeting.

We also express our gratitude to Algeria for its dedicated efforts in support of Palestine in the Security Council and for spearheading the draft resolution put forward to the Security Council, recommending the endorsement of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

Our heartfelt appreciation also extends to the Council members who demonstrated solidarity with the Palestinian cause by voting in favor and supporting Palestine's full membership.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports Palestine's request for full membership. We believe that the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN marks a pivotal moment in addressing the historical injustices endured by the Palestinian people. However, we deeply regret yet another irresponsible action by the United States, a permanent member of the Security Council, in using veto to block such a legitimate right of the Palestinians.

This shameful veto demonstrates once again that the US remains the sole impediment hindering the realization of the noble aspiration of the Palestinian people for full membership. This veto was also made against the collective will of the international community.

It is regretful that the US blatantly challenged Palestine’s eligibility for membership in the United Nations and implied that there remains a question as to whether Palestine is peace-loving; it is entirely an outrageous argument.

The United States, as a staunch supporter of the occupying regime, is the main cause of the UN’s failures, especially within the Security Council, in upholding the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

Despite the US cynical efforts, the voting results of the Security Council speak loudly and display how the United States remains isolated in the United Nations and how the international community stands united in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Mr. President,

During the past eight decades, the US has obstructed global efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian question.

Trying to justify their longstanding obstruction of Palestinian membership in the UN, the authorities of the United States have frequently referred to the so-called “peace negotiations” and “comprehensive peace plan”.

Nevertheless, there is neither a single intention nor any effort by the United States to forcing the apartheid Zionist regime to comply with the global demands or realize even the smallest portion of the Palestinians' rights.

Despite the effective support of the overwhelming majority of the members of the United Nations confirming the rights of the Palestinian people, unfortunately, in practice, the rights of the Palestinians have not been realized and atrocious crimes of the occupying regime have continued with full impunity.

At the same time, the Security Council, as the primary organ for international peace and security, has not been able to force the occupying regime to implement even one clause of its resolutions.

We believe the Security Council must end this pointless process and take decisive and appropriate measures to realize all the rights of the Palestinians, and compel the Israeli regime to honor its obligations under the UN resolutions.

Mr. President,

When addressing the Palestine question, it is crucial to shed light on the ongoing situation and the challenges faced by the people of Gaza.

Despite the international community’s appeal to stop the war, the Israeli regime has continued to kill and destroy with the utmost brutality, resulting in more than 34,000 Palestinian civilians getting killed, among of which are mostly women and children, and the injury of tens of thousands of others.

The forced displacement of the population of Gaza and the deliberate destruction of more than 70% of residential areas and infrastructures, including the vast majority of hospitals, mosques, churches, educational centers, and historical and cultural places, as well as the targeting of aid convoys and aid workers, are only some examples of the vast destruction for which the Israeli regime is fully responsible.

Such atrocities entail factors for the crime of genocide based on its definition under Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Furthermore, the Israeli regime has deliberately pursued and perpetrated the actions that entail war crimes and crime against humanity.

The Israeli regime is also preparing to launch a land invasion and military aggression against Rafah. If this were to happen, a full humanitarian catastrophe would result.

Therefore, it is a moral and legal obligation for the international community and all member states to prevent the occurrence of such a tragedy. These barbaric crimes must be decisively addressed by the international community and Palestinians must be protected internationally.

We call for the international community to take all necessary measures aiming at providing the basis for trial and accountability of all the commanders, perpetrators, and supporters of Israeli crimes in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, due to this widespread and heinous commission of genocide.

Mr. President,

In conclusion, my delegation would like to reiterate its firm belief that the comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is only possible through the full realization of the inalienable right of this nation to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in all of the Palestinian territories, with Al-Quds as its capital.

