PA envoy: It’s now time to recognize state of Palestine

“For those who have not yet recognized a State of Palestine, we say there are no grounds for further delay. Those who want to destroy a Palestinian state and with it any chance for peace are not waiting,” Mansour said on Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera.

He was speaking at a UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York City.

The Palestinian ambassador called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to review Palestine’s demand for full UN membership.

On April 19, the United States vetoed a draft resolution that would have granted Palestine full membership at the UN. Britain and Switzerland abstained, while the remaining 12 Security Council members voted yes.

Currently, Palestine holds an observer status at the UN. An application for full membership requires approval from the UNSC and a two thirds majority in a vote at the General Assembly.

