Zionist regime conducts drone attacks in Rafah

IRNA reported citing the Al-Ahed News website on Thursday that Zionist regime warplanes bombed areas of the Gaza Strip earlier today.

The Israeli warplanes bombed the city of Rafah and the Al Fukhari area in the southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, it added.

Also, the Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist regime conducted aerial and artillery attacks on the al-Zeitoun area in southern Gaza.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Israeli occupation forces martyred a young Palestinian boy Khalid Arqawi during the incursion into Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

Palestinian youths chanted slogans against the occupiers during the teenager's funeral.

The Zionist regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Israel has not only failed to bring the Palestinian resistance to its knees in the battleground, but it is also suffering a strategic defeat amid international outrage over its war of genocide in Gaza.

3266**2050