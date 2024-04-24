Zionists attack, arrest Palestinians in Quds, West Bank

The occupying Israelis attacked Anata in the northeast of Quds early on Wednesday, Palestine Today TV has reported.

The Zionists also attacked other towns such as Kafr Ni'ma, Ya'bad, Aqraba, and Halhul, added the source.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 last year has reached 34,183, mostly women and children. 77,143 Palestinians have also been injured in the same period while thousands more remain unaccounted for.

After nearly six months of Israel's war, the United Nations Security Council on March 25, 2024, with 14 positive votes with the abstention of the United States passed Resolution 2728 to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the remaining days of the holy month of Ramadan.

But the Zionist regime continues its genocidal campaign in defiance of Resolution 2728 and amid inaction of the international community as well as the UN Security Council to force Israel to abide by the resolution.

