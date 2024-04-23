Gaza destruction worse than in WWII Germany: Top EU diplomat

More than 34,000 people are killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, women and children and twice as many as wounded and 75% of the population of Gaza are displaced and on the brink of famine, Josep Borrell told in his speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

According to IRNA, he stated that the war has caused 19 billion dollars in damage to Gaza, adding that more than 60% of the physical infrastructure has been damaged and 35% has been completely destroyed.

Borrell also pointed to the number of aid workers killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza.

At least 249 aid workers have been killed since October 7, among them 181 United Nations employees. Israel also attacked a World Kitchen Organization convoy, killing seven aid workers who were helping the most vulnerable people in Gaza, he said.

The killing of journalists in Gaza was one of the other issues that the EU foreign policy chief mentioned.

"We are horrified by the number of journalists who have been killed during Israeli attacks. According to Reporters Without Borders, about 100 journalists were killed in less than 6 months. This is an unprecedented amount”, he explained

Israeli violation of UNSC resolution

In his speech, Borrell also noted that the Israeli regime did not comply with the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He was referring to Resolution 2728 that was passed by the Security Council on March 25 with the only abstention by the United States to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the the holy month of Ramadan and unimpeded aid delivery to Gaza.

I hope we can establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and discuss the political solution to the crisis based on the two-state solution, Borell said, adding that the European Union should cooperate with the Persian Gulf countries to create a political solution in the Middle East.

Borrell also said that European countries should pressure Israel to abide by international law, implement the interim measures of the International Court of Justice and guarantee the protection of all civilians.

The top EU diplomat, however, failed to urge the bloc members to stop arming Israel as the regime has been using western-supplied weapons in its genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

4399