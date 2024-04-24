‘Al-Aqsa Storm spirit-breathing for Palestinian cause’

The political, strategic and human dimensions of the Al-Aqsa Storm have been realized and this operation closed the way for the enemy's plans to displace the Palestinian nation," Al-Hayya told in an exclusive interview with Al-Aqsa satellite network.

The Al-Aqsa Storm was a preemptive blow to the enemy and the freedom of Palestinians from enemy prisons was one of the goals of it before the attack on Gaza, he said.

However, resistance with its move could revive the Palestinian cause all over the world other than showing the true face of the criminal Zionist enemy, Al-Hayya noted.

The Hamas official also under lined that the resistance exposed the false invincibility claims of the enemy and its army as the Al-Aqsa Storm destroyed the morale of the occupying regime as well as its military.

We are looking for an end to the war, but the occupying regime does not want, especially Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because he is afraid of being imprisoned if the war ends, he explained, adding that Netanyahu is, in fact, seeking to start a regional war out of fear of his political future.

Al-Hayya stressed that the future of Gaza rests with the people there and the resistance is fighting the enemy with all its strength across the besieged Strip, thwarting the enemy's plots.

The resistance is able to continue fighting the Zionist enemy for a long time, the Hamas official emphasized at the end of the interview.

