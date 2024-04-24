Hezbollah carries out missile attack on Israeli positions

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted the Shomera settlement earlier in the day with tens of Katyusha missiles.

It said the attack was carried out in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance movement as well as in response to the Israeli aggression on villages and civilians in southern Lebanon.

In another statement, Hezbollah said its fighters also conducted a rocket attack on al-Rahib military base in occupied Palestine at 10:05 local time.

Channel 14 of the Israeli regime reported that a missile attack set a building on fire in the Avivim settlement in Galilee located in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

Some Israeli media outlets have reported fear among Israeli settlers after a recent drone attack on Acre city and the regime’s commanders of the Golani Brigade.

