Hezbollah carries out separate attacks against Zionist targets

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has launched a series of attacks against Zionist bases in northern parts of the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories.  

Al Mayadeen TV channel said on Tuesday that a drone attack on a Zionist base in Haifa has caused the Zionist defenses to become activated.  

It cited a statement by Hezbollah that the base had been struck directly and precisely.

  

Lebanese media outlets have also reported a rocket attack against al-Radar base in Shebaa Farms.

There are also reports about another Hezbollah strike at a Zionist military base in Kfarchouba which is said to have directly hit the targets.

In another attack, Hezbollah targeted two other Zionist bases, one in Ramim barracks and another near Hadab Yaron.

