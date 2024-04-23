Iran’s anti-Israel operation caused strategic effects in regional, int’l arenas

General Bagheri said in a ceremony on Tuesday morning that Iran's retaliatory and punitive action against critical Israeli military bases has changed the situation in the region.

Hailing the efforts of Iranian military forces in conducting Operation True Promise against the Israeli regime, General Bagheri said that Iran’s anti-Israel operation proved the national will of Iranians and had strategic effects in the regional and international arenas.

He underlined that Iranian armed forces are studying and carefully examining the possibilities and scenarios at the operational level.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a missile and drone operation dubbed 'True Promise' against the Zionist regime on the night of April 13 in response to an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate on April 1.

Following the attack, Iran announced that it does not seek to create tension in the region and had carried out the anti-Zionist operation to punish the Zionist regime. However, the Iranian political and military officials have strongly warned that the country would give a severe response in case of any fresh Israeli aggression.

