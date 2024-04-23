Apr 23, 2024, 10:23 AM
Region to change after Ops. Al-Aqsa Storm, True Promise: Hezbollah

Tehran, IRNA – The region would experience a change after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and Iran’s punitive response to the Israeli regime’s offensive, says the head of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s Executive Council.

Hashim Safieddine made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony of two martyrs of the al-Quds path on Monday evening, Al-Ahed news reported.

If the US and Israel knew that a strong response to the Islamic Republic would not be faced with a stronger response, they would have surely reacted to Iran, he said, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s punitive response disrupted all the Tel Aviv regime’s plots and equations had made in recent years.

He went on to say that the enemy will feel weakness gradually and will see it impossible to return to the occupied lands “and this is what we liked to happen.”

On April 14, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired dozens of drones and missiles toward the positions of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine. The operation took place in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly offensive against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria, two weeks earlier.  

Since the onset of the war in October last year, over 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

