Iran’s North Khorasan province, Afghanistan to create joint commerce chamber

Saeed Pourabadi, head of North Khorasan commerce, industry, mining and agriculture chamber, told IRNA on Wednesday that the chamber in question will be headquartered in Bojnournd, capital of the province.

Afghanistan is close to Iran’s North Khorasan Province and Afghan investors, therefore, are willing to invest in the province, he said, adding that a joint commerce chamber would facilitate exporting Iranian goods to Afghanistan.

The province has 344 hectares of farmlands with over 2 million tons of agricultural products as well as livestock, according to the official.

He also noted that the official correspondence and administrative work has been done and the joint commerce chamber will be launched soon, facilitating visa issuance for businesspeople in both sides.

