Tehran, Kabul cooperate on Afghan refugees

According to IRNA, both sides conferred on expanding ties on Afghan refugees in Iran.

Referring to the meeting, Mortazavi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is hosting a large number of new immigrants from Afghanistan because of the situation in the neighboring country in recent months and this situation requires more coordination of both sides.

Mortazavi added that since Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, some administrative problems have arisen for Afghan refugees in Iran, so it is necessary for Iran and Afghanistan officials to cooperate for solving these problems.

He also added that as it was previously announced that the delegation of Afghanistan Ministry of Refugees would visit Tehran for resolving the problems of Afghan refugees in Iran.

