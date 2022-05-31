IAEA burning opportunity to solve remaining issues with Iran

The IAEA chief issued two reports, raising allegations against Iranian nuclear activities based on preplanned claims made by the Zionist regime, so the organization resorted to unconstructive and destructive approach in dealing with Iran.

The Western media outlets covered the alleged reports, which are contrary to the IAEA’s commitment to protect confidential information of Iran.

The Islamic Republic warned the UN nuclear body that the IAEA should revise the mechanism of spreading documents. The Iranian authorities have once and again underlined that the agency’s responsibility is not limited only to updating developments, but they are expected to secure protection of confidential data.

However, Grossi has lost the opportunity to resolve the remaining issues with Iran several times. The IAEA chief reiterated allegations made by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on undeclared nuclear sites for three years and then, Western media propagated the claims to create psychological warfare against Iran.

Meanwhile, Tehran and the IAEA reached an agreement in March to resolve remaining issues within three months and both sides held several consultations to enhance cooperation and discuss the outstanding issues.

The two sides issued a joint statement noting that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) were expected to answer the IAEA’s questions on three alleged sites until March 20, 2022.

The agency was to review the report within two weeks and submit other questions if needed. Then, the AEOI was tasked with replying new questions within a week and if needed, they were to hold a separate session on each nuclear site.

Following the agreements, Grossi was expected to prepare his report prior to the IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting in June 2022.

According to Reuters’ Sunday report, the IAEA director general claimed that Iran has not been successful in replying authentic technical answers to questions of the Agency on finding nuclear substances in undeclared places and concluded that safeguard issues related to three nuclear sites are to be replied.

The Zionist regime has labored hard to trigger member states of the 2015 nuclear deal and the IAEA Board of Governors to derail the attempts to resolve remaining issues concerning the nuclear issues.

Iran's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said that the Islamic Republic, which has been of the opinion that raising such fake claims is part of the Zionists and other enemies’ attempts against Iran, tried to show good faith through cooperating with the IAEA and presented explanations and technical documents on alleged three sites.

The new report of the IAEA is not reflecting Iran’s vast cooperation with the agency, Ghaebi told reporters on Sunday, adding that the report is completely similar to issues presented by the director general in the joint communique with Tehran.

Unfortunately, the report ignores detailed technical reasonings of the Iranian side and describes them inauthentic in an unfair manner with the aim of focusing on preplanned allegations to present a unilateral conclusion, the representative added.

It is worth mentioning that Grossi has refused to condemn sabotage at Iran’s nuclear facility conducted by the Zionist regime, so the issuance of recent reports is another attempt to burn opportunity for confidence-building.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly assessed the IAEA director general’s approach towards Iranian nuclear program as unconstructive and even destructive, urging the agency to pay heed to repercussions of issuing such unilateral and biased reports, which can assist those who oppose cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA as well the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

