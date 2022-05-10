IAEA chief hopeful for deal in Vienna

Speaking during a video speech addressing the European Parliament on Tuesday, Grossi said: "We are, of course, still hopeful that some agreement is going to be reached within a reasonable time frame, although we have to recognize the fact that the window of opportunity could be closed anytime."

Iran and the P4+1, China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, held several rounds of talks in Vienna, Austria, with the indirect participation of the United States to remove sanctions against Iran and revive the JCPOA.

However, the talks were halted two months ago letting negotiators to return to their capital for further consultations, as a few key issues have remained unsolved.

Iran has said that it was waiting for the US to make its decision, removing Trump-era sanctions against Iran and giving assurances that no future US administration would pull out of the deal.

Grossi’s remarks come as the deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora who serves also as the coordinator of the talks in Vienna is going to visit Tehran on Friday.

