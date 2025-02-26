Enhanced cooperation helps Islamic nations prosper: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is ready to expand ties with Islamic countries, as enhanced cooperation and synergy among Islamic nations help them put aside their differences and achieve prosperity.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday as he hosted Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, who arrived in Tehran a day earlier.

Considering the current global conditions, Islamic countries need to enhance their relations, said Pezeshkian, according to a press release by the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He noted that enhanced cooperation and synergy among officials and politicians of the Islamic countries help these nations resolve disputes and misunderstandings, and eliminate poverty and deprivation.

Iran is ready to develop relations with Islamic countries, including Malaysia, in all fields, Pezeshkian added.

He also blamed “indifference among Muslims” for ongoing Israeli aggression in the West Asia region.

The Malaysian foreign minister, for his part, said that Iran and Malaysia share common stances on regional and international issues, including Palestine.

Malaysia, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, condemns Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as well as any attempt to forcibly move them out of their land, Haji Hasan said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza.

The top Malaysian diplomat said his country is willing to boost cooperation with Iran in various sectors, including science and technology, industry, and agriculture.

4194**4353