Israel releases hundreds of Palestinians after Hamas hands over 4 bodies

Israel has released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners after Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross, marking the final exchange under the first phase of a ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19.

The bodies of the Israeli prisoners were transferred to the Red Cross in southern Gaza and transported to the Kerem Shalom border crossing around midnight. Simultaneously, a convoy of buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The released Palestinians looked emaciated, and some were transported to Gaza in ambulances due to the severity of their injuries. Hamas has previously said that Palestinian prisoners, taken from Gaza and elsewhere, were tortured and abused in Israeli jails.

According to Hamas officials, more than 600 Palestinian prisoners were being released overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, with most being freed in Gaza.

The ceasefire deal, brokered earlier this year, stipulated the release of 33 Israeli prisoners, including the bodies of eight, by March 1, in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

However, Israel postponed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners last week after Hamas handed over six Israeli prisoners, putting the fragile ceasefire at risk.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said it was committed to the ceasefire agreement and ready to begin negotiations for the second phase of the deal.

“We renew our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement with all its details and provisions and our readiness to enter into negotiations related to the second phase of the agreement,” the movement said.

Hamas emphasized that the only way to secure the release of the remaining Israeli prisoners in Gaza is through “negotiation and commitment” to the ceasefire terms.

The Palestinian resistance movement also said that Israel has “no choice” but to engage in talks for the second phase of the agreement.

