Seven children die amid cold snap in Gaza

Seven children, including a two-month-old girl, have died from the cold in Gaza in just 24 hours, according to local health officials.

On Wednesday, Monir al-Bashr, the director of the Health Ministry in Gaza, urged immediate action from international organizations and the United Nations to protect children from the dire consequences of the Israeli genocidal war in the enclave.

Israel has prevented the entry of mobile homes and heavy machinery needed to move away the piles of rubble in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Many Palestinians are now living in tents set up amid the ruins of what used to be their homes.

Al-Bashr said that children were dying as medical centers and essential equipment have been destroyed in the northern part of the besieged territory.

He called for urgent humanitarian assistance to address the critical health crisis unfolding in Gaza.

