Serbia could be Iran’s gateway to Europe in tech sector: ICT minister

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Information and Communication Technology Seyed Sattar Hashemi has described Serbia as Iran’s gateway to Europe in the field of technology.

Hashemi made the remarks during an official visit to Belgrade on Wednesday, saying he will follow up on the Iranian administration’s policy of expanding cooperation in the technology sector.

He pointed out that Iran’s “technology diplomacy,” which initially focused on Eurasia and later Latin America, has now extended to Europe.

Referring to two rounds of intensive talks with his Serbian counterpart, the minister said the two sides are expected to sign a cooperation document on communications and information technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Hashemi said he will discuss with Serbian officials the possibility of launching joint projects in various fields, including artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, human resource training, and information technology.

The minister emphasized Serbia’s strategic position in Europe, saying the country could serve as a vital gateway for Iranian technology to enter European markets and attract foreign investment.

Hashemi is scheduled to hold talks with the Serbian president during his visit.

