Hamas: Deal reached with Israel to release more than 600 Palestinians

Hamas has confirmed that Israel will release the 620 Palestinian prisoners, whose release was postponed by the regime, while the resistance group will simultaneously hand over the bodies of four Israeli prisoners.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem made the announcement in an interview with the Al Araby TV network on Wednesday.

He said all the prisoners, who were supposed to have been released as part of the seventh swap with Israel last week, will be freed along with all Palestinian women and children captured from the Gaza Strip.

Israel delayed their release after Hamas released six Israeli prisoners from Gaza on Saturday.

“The implementation of this agreement depends on the extent to which the Zionist regime adheres to the agreements in the coming days,” Qassem said.

He emphasized that Israel is still delaying the implementation of its commitments and has not adhered to humanitarian protocols.

The latest agreement would see the first phase of the ceasefire through, during which Hamas was expected to hand over 33 Israeli prisoners, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians.

