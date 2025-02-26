Iran’s nuclear program fully under IAEA supervision, says AEOI chief

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says the Islamic Republic is cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and that the country’s nuclear program is fully under the supervision of the UN nuclear watchdog.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami said IAEA monitors are present at Iranian nuclear facilities and continue to carry out daily inspections as per the agreed schedule.

He said the IAEA’s upcoming report “would naturally have two parts: one related to ‘safeguards issues’ and the other about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is prepared based on UN Resolution 2231.”

The IAEA, in numerous reports, has verified the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. However, Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the European Troika or E3—have increased their pressure on the Agency regarding Iran and want it to submit a comprehensive report on Iran’s nuclear activities.

The IAEA report will be presented at the next meeting of the Board of Governors.

“We hope that the Agency, as stipulated in the law, respects the rights of all nations and behaves professionally, refraining from politics and bias, and acts in accordance with the legal nature defined for it. It should not act as a source of pressure or engage in unlawful actions against any country, including ours,” Eslami said.

Iran took new nuclear-related steps in response to a resolution passed in November by the Board of Governors at the behest of the E3, who themselves have failed to abide by their JCPOA obligations.

Iran has said its nuclear-related measures are reversible once the signatories to the JCPOA begin implementing their commitments under the 2015 deal.

