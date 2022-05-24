Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 24

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Minister: Iran agrees to jointly develop Hengam oilfield with Oman

Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said Iran agreed to form a committee with Oman to jointly develop the Hengam oilfield, which straddles their sea border.

Iran has its longest maritime border with Oman with which it has maintained the most sustained coexistence over the past five decades.

-- IME monthly trade surpasses $2.6b

Iran Mercantile Exchange announced that more than 7.9 million tons of commodities, valued at over $2.6 billion, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls during the month to May 21.

In IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall, 6.68 million tons of various products, worth more than $1.5 billion, were traded, ime.co.ir reported.

At this trading hall, nearly 1.17 million tons of steel, over 4.35 million tons of cement, 33,155 tons of copper, 72,124 tons of zinc, 700 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 24 tons of precious metals concentrate, 39,725 tons of aluminum, as well as 23 kilograms of gold were traded.

-- Alavian Dome on waiting list for world registration

The Urban Historical Landscape of Hegmataneh in the western province of Hamedan, which includes Alavian Dome, is the only dossier which was submitted by Iran for registration on UNESCO World Heritage List in the current year, said the provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization head.

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the registration of Alavian Dome on the Islamic World Heritage List, Ali Malmir noted that Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (ISESCO) inscribed the dome, along with four other Iranian historical and cultural monuments, on the list in February of 2022, IRNA reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- CBI Governor, Kazakh Deputy PM Discuss Expansion of Banking Ties

Central Bank of Iran governor Ali Salehabadi and Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov met on Monday to explore ways to expand banking cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, Salehabadi said that expansion of economic cooperation and growth of baking ties between Iran and Kazakhstan are correlative, as the two would strengthen each other.

Sultanov said that his trip was at the order of Kazakhstan’s president, who is going to visit Iran in June, to explore grounds for expanding business and banking ties with Tehran.

-- Iran Beat Japan at 2022 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

Iran’s men’s team defeated Japan 62-42 on Monday in Pool A of the 2022 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships.

The campaign is being held from May 20-28 in Phuket, Thailand, with this event standing as the zone’s qualifying tournament for the 2022 IWBF World Championships, to be held in November this year.

Iran had lost to Australia 47-44 in their first match and defeated South Korea 56-50 in the second match. Iran will play Thailand on Tuesday.

-- Iran’s Annual Inflation Rate Drops Slightly in May to 38.7%

The Iranian government’s statistics (SCI) agency has reported a slight drop in the rate of inflation in the country in the calendar month to May 21.

SCI figures published showed that Iran’s annual consumer prices index (CPI) had dropped by 0.5% to stand at 38.7% in the second month of the calendar year 1401.

The figures showed that that annual CPI had dropped by 0.4% to 38.3% for urban households and by 0.8% to 40.8% for families living in the countryside in May.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Investment in top nanotechnology projects to gather pace

The Nanotechnology Innovation Council and the Technology and Innovation Exchange Network (InnoTEN), in collaboration with the private sector, have announced a call for funding top nanotechnology-based energy industry projects.

Nanotechnology, with its transdisciplinary nature, has broken the boundaries of various sciences and provided the basis to increase the quality of life. Therefore, the private sector, with the support of the Nanotechnology Innovation Council and InnoTEN, seeks to support projects and commercialize the products.

-- Please do touch! Exhibition for blind opens in Tehran

An exhibition aimed at the visually impaired has opened in downtown Tehran, inviting visitors to touch replicas and enjoy pieces they would normally only read or hear about.

A special project named “Touch the History” launched at the prestigious National Museum of Iran on Sunday in a push to make its offerings more accessible and enjoyable for the blind.

The opening ceremony was attended by a host of blind and partially-sighted people from all age groups in the presence of some officials from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

-- Tehran animation festival welcomes international filmmakers

Animated movies by overseas filmmakers from 84 countries will go on screen at the 12th edition of the Tehran International Animation Festival, organizers announced at a press conference on Sunday.

The films were chosen from over 400 animations from all over the world submitted to the festival, with the most entries coming from France, said Mehdi Ali-Akbarzadeh, the managing director of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA - Kanoon).

Several workshops, meetings, and online webinars are planned to be held on the sidelines of the festival, the official added.

