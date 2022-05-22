Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 22

***IRAN DAILY

-- Iran's envoy urges implementation of Tehran-Baku accords

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on Saturday and called for the implementation of previously achieved agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Referring to his recent fruitful meetings with senior Iranian political, economic, and military officials, Mustafayev stressed the will of the president and the government of Azerbaijan to develop relations with Iran as a friendly, brotherly and neighboring state, IRNA reported.

-- Iran establishes modern irrigation systems

The project manager of the Agriculture Ministry’s Smart Irrigation Systems Development Program said 2.6 million hectares of the country’s farmlands have been equipped with modern irrigation systems.

Fariborz Abbasi said completing unfinished agricultural projects as well as expanding modern irrigation network across the country is a priority for his ministry in the current Iranian year (started on March 21).

-- New Persian: A richly expressive means of communication

New (or Modern) Persian is one of members of a great family of Iranian languages spoken across Asia in both ancient and modern times.

Its linguistic ancestry is as diverse and complex as that of English, and this has made it just as richly expressive as a means of communication. The core of the language has been inherited from the language of pre-Islamic Sassanid Iran, itself a descendant of the old Persian of the Achaemenids. Over the centuries, it has been enriched by many borrowings from other languages it has encountered, notably Arabic and, to a lesser extent, Turkish, Mongolian, and more recently European languages.

In the period immediately before the Arab conquests, the most important languages in Iran were Middle Persian and Parthian (the latter used in the eastern parts of the Iranian world). Except among some diehard Zoroastrians, who compiled in the ninth century CE, a number of texts in what is called “Pahlavi” (a form of Middle Persian written in a script derived from Aramaic), little effort was made to keep these alive as written languages.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Iran-Oman Trade Sees Significant Growth in 2021

Deputy of Iran-Oman joint commerce chamber Shahla Amouri on Saturday said that Iran’s foreign trade with Oman has increased significantly in 2021 and there is room for it to grow even further if the capacities are identified, according to an Iranian trade official.

Amouri said that the trade between the two countries amounted to 1.336 billion dollars in 2021, while it was about 221 million dollars in 2013.

-- Iran, Russia Sign Business Deal

President of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi and Director of Fund RC-Investments Alexander Shatirov have signed a trade cooperation agreement in Moscow.

It is aimed at intensifying collaboration and economic cooperation between representatives of the business communities of Iran and Russia, the website of Roscongress reported.

-- After Beating Japan’s Suntory; Iran’s Paykan Crowned Asian Volleyball Champions

Host Peykan stamped their domination over the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship after an epic comeback 3-2 (21-25, 26-28, 25-13, 25-20, 15-12) win against Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds in the thrilling final showdown at Azadi Hall on Friday.

Nimir Abdelaziz weighed in with a huge 29 points including 24 attacks from 45 attempts and 3 aces for Peykan, while Earvin Ngapeth kept good company to contribute 14 points in front of over 10,000 fans.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran chief negotiator to brief parliament

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator is going to brief lawmakers on the latest developments in the talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, will brief lawmakers sitting on the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Sunday.

The meeting comes amid a stalemate in the Vienna talks that sparked so many speculations in diplomatic circles and prompted the European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, to call the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

-- Tehran animation festival to review movies from Japan, Switzerland, Czech

The 12th edition of the Tehran International Animation Festival plans to review movies from Japan, Switzerland and Czech in its Panorama section. The festival will take place from May 29 to June 2. The event was scheduled first to be held in March, but it was canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in the country.

This section in one part will screen and discuss nine short animations by Japanese director Koji Yamamura, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA-Kanoon), the organizer of the festival, said on Friday.

-- Our life depends on species, ecosystems

More than 10,000 vertebrate species are pushed to extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The continuing loss of species, habitats, and ecosystems also threatens all living creatures on earth, including humans.

People everywhere rely on biodiversity and wildlife resources to meet all their needs, from food to fuel, medicine, housing, and clothing.

Millions also rely on nature as their source of livelihood and economic opportunity, so it is urgently needed to reverse the fate of the most vitally endangered species, support the restoration of their habitats and ecosystems, and promote their sustainable use by humans.

