Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 18

-- NIOC: Russians to start developing two Iranian oilfields ‘soon’

Russians will soon start “executive operations” on developing two oilfields in Iran, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said.

Since the January visit to Moscow by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi who was accompanied by a number of oil executives, there has been speculation about the participation of Russian companies in Iran’s oil projects, he noted.

-- Iran to swap crude oil for grains from Cuba: Deputy FM

Iran will swap its crude oil for grain shipments from Cuba as part of agreements reached between senior officials from the two countries in recent weeks, said a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official.

Mehdi Safari, who serves as Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, said Iran and Cuba have been pursuing swap agreements as a major part of their trade and economic discussions in recent weeks.

“Swap with Cuba is being seriously pursued and it has been agreed that we import the grains we need in return for exporting oil in a systematic manner,” Safari was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

-- Sirjan archeological map to be completed

An excavation project is underway to complete the archeological map of Sirjan, a city in the southeastern province of Kerman.

Maryam Saberi, who leads a team of archeologists carrying out studies in Zeydabad, a county of Sirjan, made the announcement, adding Kerman Province covers a large part of the southern half of Iran.

Despite hosting a large number of prehistoric and historic sites, a few archeological studies had been conducted in the province until two decades ago. She added that numerous ancient objects and monuments were discovered during the excavations carried out in the region in the past 20 years.

-- Iranian Woman Climbs Mount Everest

Iranian female mountain climber Afsaneh Hemmati has managed to conquer the Everest. In a video message published on her Instagram account, Hemati thanked the people who helped him to climb to the top of the world.

Prior to her, Farkhondeh Sadegh, a graphic designer, and Laleh Keshavarz, a dentist, were the first Iranian women to reach to climb Everest in 2005.

Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

-- Iranian Envoy: Tehran Ready to Host Astana Summit

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has announced that Tehran is prepared to host Astana meeting at heads of states level.

Jalali made the remarks in an interview with Russia’s international news agency RIA Novosti, saying that President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Russian capital Moscow was a turning point in bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

According to the ambassador, different delegations from both sides have held meetings in recent months with the aim of paving the ground for implementing agreements achieved between President Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

-- Farewell to Islamic Scholar Ayatollah Fateminia

A funeral procession was held here in the Iranian capital on Tuesday to bid farewell to Islamic ethics scholar Ayatollah Abdullah Fateminia. A large number of people and seminary and university scholars attended the event, held at the University of Tehran.

It included recitation of the Qur’an, elegy recitations, and prayers led by Kazem Sediqi.

-- Iran’s Kanoon nominations for ALMA 2023 announced

Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY-Kanoon) announced on Tuesday its nominees for the 2023 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA).

Accordingly, writer Hamidreza Shahabadi and illustrator Reza Dalvand will be competing for the prestigious award, which is presented by the Swedish government every year to promote children’s and youths’ literature in the world.

-- Iran to mark World Environment Week 2022

The national environment week will be celebrated on June 6-12 under the theme of “People-based, smart and technological environment”, concurrent with the World Environment Day 2022, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

It will be held under the theme “Only One Earth”, highlighting the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature by bringing transformative changes – through policies and our choices – towards cleaner, greener lifestyles. Only One Earth was the motto for the 1972 Stockholm Conference; 50 years on, the motto holds true - this planet is our only home, whose finite resources humanity must safeguard.

-- Ancient Seymareh preparing to win UNESCO status

The tourism chief of Iran’s Ilam province on Tuesday said they are preparing to apply to UNESCO for listing the ancient city of Seymareh on the World Heritage list. “The process and follow-up work for the (possible) registration of the historical city of Seymareh will commence in the near future,” Farzad Sharifi said.

Seymareh is situated near Darreh Shahr, which was once the summer capital of Elamites, a pre-Iranian civilization dated from 2700 to 539 BC. The city also enjoyed centuries of prosperity during the Sassanid era (224 CE–651).

