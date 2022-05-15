Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 15

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran to increase honey exports

The quality of Iranian honey is unique in the world due to the its diverse, four-season climate, said the head of National Association of Beekeepers and Honey Producers of Iran, adding that the country will increase honey exports during the current Iranian year (to end March 20, 2023).

Abdolreza Bigonah told Iran Daily that exports of the product in the last one or two years were around 700 to 800 tons, but due to the relaxed coronavirus preventive measures leading to an increase in travels, exports of honey could be lifted.

He predicted if the current export trend continues, the amount of honey exports will reach about 5,000 to 6,000 tons by yearend. Bigonah noted Malaysia, Indonesia, and Persian Gulf littoral states including Qatar, the UAE and Iraq are the main buyers of Iranian honey.

-- NIOC, Gazprom agree to broaden coops

Managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and top managers of Russia’s Gazprom Company emphasized on expansion of cooperation in the energy field.

On the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) in Tehran, NIOC Managing Director Mohsen Khojastehmehr also signed an agreement with top managers of the Russian company, IRNA reported.

-- Zanjan Province to participate in Yazd’s handicrafts expo

The handicrafts artisans of the northwestern province of Zanjan will participate in the 13th National Exhibition of Handicrafts to be held in Yazd, the capital city of the central province of Yazd.

Amir Arjmand, director general of Zanjan Province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, who made the remarks, added that filigree works, copperwares and knives manufactured by the skilled craftspeople of Zanjan will be showcased in three separate pavilions of the expo, chtn.ir reported.

A wide variety of handmade artworks are manufactured in Zanjan, known as one of the top provinces of the country in the field of handicraft production.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Nasrallah: Compromisers With Zionists Should Be Ashamed of Martyred Journalist

The secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has strongly condemned the brutal murder of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Zionist troops in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, saying those who seek normalization of ties with the occupying regime should be ashamed of this heinous crime.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast live from the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon on Friday, following the funeral of the veteran Al Jazeera journalist, who was shot in the head while covering the Zionist troops’ raids in Jenin.

-- Cuba, Iran Discuss Jointly Countering U.S. Sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday hit out at broad and unilateral U.S. sanctions against Iran and Cuba, saying the two countries should make use of their experience to counter the bans.

Amir-Abdollahian met Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, who is in Tehran to take part in the 18th session of the Iran-Cuba joint economic committee.

-- Afghan Girls Find Refuge in Iran for Education

Iran (Middle East Eye) -- An increasing number of Afghan families have found refuge in neighboring Iran after the Taliban government reneged on its promise to allow girls to go to school in March.

It has now been more than eight months since girls in Afghanistan were allowed to attend secondary school.

Initially kept out of the classroom for six months because of the turmoil in the country following the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban’s return to power, girls were repeatedly told they would be able to recommence their education at the start of the new school year in March.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- How will be Iran-UAE relations under Mohammad bin Zayed?

The change in the leadership of the United Arab Emirates offers a new opportunity for a greater thaw in Tehran-Abu Dhabi relations that if seized by the new president of the UAE would elevate the relations to a new level.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now the new president of the UAE. He has been elected president of the oil-rich Arab country during a meeting of the Federal Supreme Council, which comprises the rulers of the UAE’s seven emirates. The election was announced a day after former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away on Friday after years of battling the effects of a stroke he suffered in 2014.

Rulers of each emirate pledged allegiance to the new president. “Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State,” Dubai’s ruler Mohammed bin Rashid wrote on his Twitter account.

“We congratulate him and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.”

-- Esteghlal win Iran football league after nine years

– Esteghlal football team claimed the title of Iran Professional League (IPL) Saturday night. The Blues had not won the title since 2012/13 season.

Esteghlal defeated Foolad 2-1 in Ahvaz thanks to goals from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Adel Hardani. Alireza Kushki scored the hosts’ sole goal in the dying moments of the match.

-- Book carrying Ayatollah Khamenei’s discourses on Bosnia-Herzegovina published

A collection of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s spoken discourses on Bosnia-Herzegovina has been published in a book.

Entitled “Cramped in Their Home: Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s Discourses” has been compiled by Vahid Parast-tash, an expert on the Balkan region.

The publisher, Parandeh, has showcased the book at the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair underway at Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

