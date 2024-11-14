Environmental issues must be addressed regardless of political matters: Iran

Baku is hosting COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC, where Ansari met with Simon Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, on Thursday.

During the meeting, she raised concerns about the cruel sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

For his part, Stiell noted that Iran should also have access to technologies and mechanisms to combat climate change.

The 2024 UN climate conference, known as COP29, is being held from November 11-22.

This international conference presents an opportunity for inclusive discussions on climate issues.

