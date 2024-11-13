All countries should have equal access to latest technologies to combat climate change: Iran

Illegal unilateral sanctions should not hinder the efforts of member states to combat climate change, Ansari said on Wednesday in a speech delivered at the UN's climate conference, COP29, underway in Baku.

"I call upon all the member states to condemn these political measures and act to remove these restrictions," she further noted.

The official highlighted that her country has taken numerous measures to address climate change, including the expansion of the green economy.

Reducing emissions in the oil and gas industry and expanding renewable solar and nuclear energy are other steps taken by Iran in this regard, she underscored.

We, the UN member states, have convened to address environmental pollution and collaborate on alleviating human suffering, the official said.

How can we help reduce the suffering of human beings when the occupying regime has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, of which over half are women and children? Ansari asked.

Climate finance and the transition away from fossil fuels are high on the agenda of the international event.

