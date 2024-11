The meeting took place on Wednesday in Azerbaijan’s capital where the 2024 UN climate conference, known as COP29 is held from November 11-22.

Ansari, who is representing Iran in the conference, discussed Tehran-Baku bilateral relations with Aliyev.

They also discussed the reduction in the Caspian Sea’s water level, pollution in the Aras River, and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), among other issues.

4194