According to the Palestinian "Sama" news agency, these sources emphasized that one of the drones hit the Eliakim area in the south of Haifa.

Following this attack, sirens sounded in large parts of the occupied lands, including Nahariya, Kfar Mesrik, Haifa Bay, Kiryat Ata, Kfar Bialik, and Eliakim.

Zionist news sources emphasized that Israeli helicopters flew to repel the attack of drones fired towards Haifa and its nearby areas.

