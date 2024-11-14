Interactions between Iran and IAEA continues with no obstacle: Nuclear chief

In an exclusive interview and after the meeting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Eslami stated that the goal of limiting Iran's nuclear program is not among the goals of this trip, and there was no such thing, and the "framework of our relations with the agency are safeguards and NPT rules, and we adhere to them, and the agency also supervises our nuclear program in this regard, and our relations and interactions are established without any obstacles".

He said that the relations between Iran and the agency in the new government were in such a direction that they were persistent in entering into a dialogue with the officials of the new government and being able to continue the path by getting to know the views of the president and the new government.

"The agency's alleged cases against Iran and the excuses they raised against Iran and justified them with maximum pressure against Iran are rooted in the issues that the hypocrites and Mossad filed for us. These actions and alleged locations led to negotiations that lasted for twenty years and were concluded with inspections and closed with PMD," he added.

He continued that the Group 5+1 negotiations naturally did not work anymore with the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, and when the Americans left, no one cooperated and went into a coma. "Until today, Iran was committed to this agreement and has remained in it to build trust."

