Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 17

*** IRAN DAILY

--- Raeisi hopes for expansion of Iran-UAE ties under new president

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new president of the UAE, expressing hope that bilateral relations would continue to expand under his leadership.

Raeisi made the remarks in a Monday message addressed to Sheikh Mohamed. The Iranian president said the foundation of relations between Iran and the UAE was laid during the rule of former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

--- Iran produces 92% of the world’s saffron: Council deputy

The deputy head of the National Saffron Council of Iran announced that the country produces 92 percent of the world’s saffron.

Gholamreza Miri told Iran Daily that there is no rival to Iran in the field of saffron production, and Iran can monopolize the world saffron market through proper management, adding that Iranian saffron is now exported to 67 countries.

Known as the red gold, saffron is a magical ingredient with an indescribable flavor. As the only aromatic spice that is worth like gold in its weight, saffron is the product of crocus flowers.

-- West Azarbaijan Province to host Third Nat’l Tourism Festival

Iran’s Third National Tourism Festival will be held in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan in the second half of the current Iranian year (started March 21), said Jalil Jabbari, director general of the provincial chapter of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization.

He added that the first and second editions of the festival were held in the Iranian calendar years of 1397 (which ended in March 2019) and 1398 (which ended in March 2020) respectively, yjc.news reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--- Iranian Naval Fleet Rescues Stranded Omani Crew

An Iranian Navy’s fleet of warships has rescued the crew of an Omani launch that had been stranded at the northern tip of the Sea of Oman and off the strategic Makran coast due to a technical defect.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy’s Public Relations Department, the vessel was in trouble in international waters when the Iranian naval team patrolling in international waters around the coastal zone received a distress call and was dispatched to the area.

The Iranian naval team rescued the launch and its crew members.

-- Owji: Iran to Launch Over 40 New Projects Worth $30bn

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji on Monday announced that his ministry will launch more than 40 projects worth $30 billion this year.

The minister, who made the remarks on the sidelines of 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition, told reporters, “We will mainly rely on domestic companies for supplying equipment for the projects.”

He described the exhibition, aka Iran Oil Show, as one of the largest and most prestigious oil and gas events in the world and continued, “More than 1,200 domestic and foreign companies have participated in the exhibition this year.”

-- Iran Wrestlers Rank 3rd in Bulgaria Int’l Freestyle

The Iranian national U23 freestyle wrestling team ranked 3rd in 2022 Bulgaria U23 Freestyle International Championship.

At the end of the wrestling competitions, Iran’s Omid Arami in 60kg, Mohammad-Reza Rostami in 72kg, Muhammad-Hussein Azarmdokht in 77kg, and Hamid-Reza Badkan in 78kg got gold medals, Amir-Reza Dehbozorgi in 60k and Morteza Alqowsi in 97kg got silver medals, and Ali-Reza Hassanvand in 130kg got the bronze medal.

Iran’s Greco-Roman team, too, had participated in the event.

The Iranian team at the end by gaining 147 points ranked 3rd while Kazakhstan and Turkey by gaining 180 and 179 points, respectively ranked 1st and 2nd.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian scholar delves into Hiroshige’s paintings to explore Edo era Japan

Iranian scholar Seyyed Ayat Hosseini has examined Japanese artist Utagawa Hiroshige’s woodblock prints to discuss social conditions in Japan during the Edo period, which fell between 1603 and 1867.

Hosseini, a professor of Japanese at the University of Tehran, has carried out his studies based on “The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido”, Hiroshige’s series produced in 1833–1834. Accordingly, the Iranian publisher Parandeh has published Hosseini’s studies in a book of the same title.

Hiroshige produced the series in 1833 during a journey on the imperial road called the Tokaido, which ran from Edo (modern Tokyo) to the emperor’s palace in Kyoto.

-- Iran’s annual petchem export stands at over $15b

Iran exported petrochemical products valued at more than $15 billion in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the managing director of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) announced.

Morteza Shahmirzaei made the remarks in a press conference held on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) on Monday.

-- Sleep under the stars: where to pitch a tent in Iran

Many people travel to Iran to visit ample spaces of prehistorical, ancient, and Islamic sites. Of course, it’s a great motivation to visit a country, another trump card is its pristine, natural landscapes.

You can savor being in the most picturesque and awe-standing views here and also take amazing shots. Spending some time in camping spots in Iran, you can explore more of the Iranian wilderness and also save money as it’s very convenient.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish