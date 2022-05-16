Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 16

*** IRAN DAILY

– Iran to double oil exports if foreign problems are solved: NIOC

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said it will be able to immediately double its crude exports if problems facing the country at the international level are solved.

CEO of the NIOC Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said that the company has created the capacity to raise oil exports after it managed to return to output levels before the United States imposed sanctions on Iran four years ago.

“As we managed to bring production back to pre-sanctions levels, now we claim that we can double oil exports and the capacity exists in oil terminals and other mechanisms to raise the oil exports,” Khojasteh-Mehr was quoted as saying by IRNA.

– Cuba seeks Iran’s help to expand its mines

Cuba is seeking Iran’s help to expand its mining and metals sector as the two countries move to raise their economic cooperation to a new level.

Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz told Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin that his country will need Iran’s technological support, including the know-how to carry out complicated geological surveys, to expand mines in the Caribbean island nation.

– Japanese tourists visit Iran after a two-year halt

A group of Japanese tourists have traveled to Iran after a two-year standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic which grounded the entire tourism sector to a halt worldwide.

The recent Japanese tourists’ journey starts from northeastern province of Golestan which includes visits to Miankaleh peninsula and Ashuradeh Island, said Seyyed Abbas-Ali Emamieh, the secretary of the consortium of incoming tours from Korea and Japan at the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies of Iran (AATTAI).

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– Iran Wrestlers Win 2 Gold Medals in Bulgaria

Muhammad Reza Rostami and Hamidreza Badkan have clinched two gold medals at U23 the Petko Sirakov & Ivan Iliev wrestling tournament underway in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Rostami defeated an opponent from Turkey in the final match of the 72 kg to win a gold medal for Iran.

– Iranian Trade Delegation to Visit Oman Soon

Director-General of the Arab and African Department of the Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPO) Farzad Piltan said on Sunday that ahead of the Iranian President’s Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Oman, a high-level trade-marketing delegation of Iranian economic and trade activists will travel to Muscat on Monday.

Attending the Iran-Oman trade meeting and negotiating with the Omani trade parties and reviewing the Omani market, as well as identifying the barriers and operational problems of developing trade relations between the two countries are on the agenda of the delegation, he added.

– Iran’s Oil Exports Grow 40% Despite Sanctions

The CEO of the National Iranian Oil ‎Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr has said that the country is seeking to sell its oil at the highest volume possible, adding that the country’s exports have witnessed a 40 percent hike in spite of sanctions.

Speaking in a press conference on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition, Khojasteh-Mehr said the imminent deal is aimed at taking optimal advantage of the capabilities of domestic companies for developing the second phase of the North Azadegan oil field and underway South Azadegan field project.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

– Ayatollah Raisi warns of takfiri influence inside Iran

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has warned about the growing influence of takfiri thoughts in the region and called on Sunni clerics to counter the trend.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of Sunni scholars and clerics, Ayatollah Raisi referred to the growth of takfiri movements in the region, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He said, “We must be careful about the influence of Takfiri and Salafi ideas in the country; British Shiites and Sunni Americans are two sides of the same coin, and both are anti-unity in the Islamic world, while unity is a strategy for the Islamic Republic of Iran, not a tactic.”

– Iran, Russia set up joint technology center

The Iran-Russia Joint Technology Center was established at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University with the aim of implementing joint projects and developing bilateral technological cooperation.

Due to the high potential of Russia in the field of science, technology, and innovation and the interest of Iranian knowledge-based companies to develop technological cooperation with their Russian counterparts, it was scheduled to transfer and purchase high-tech products.

– Iran readies roadmap for gastronomy tourism

Iran’s tourism ministry is developing a national blueprint to boost gastronomy tourism, vowing to prepare for both domestic and international scenes.

“At present, together with private sector activists and other related agencies, we are developing a food tourism roadmap to achieve three outputs of the domestic and foreign tourism boom, and finally to launch a branding campaign,” IRNA quoted a tourism official as saying on Sunday.

Iran is the paradise of foodies. Every province and even every city of Iran has its specific delectable dishes. So, one can enjoy a wide range of foods here in Iran; and Kermanshah is one of the most popular places among foodies.

