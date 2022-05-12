Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 12

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader urges focus on national, Islamic-Iranian identity

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the country’s younger generation to focus on their national and Islamic-Iranian identity.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian teachers and education officials in Tehran on Wednesday morning, emphasizing that the current generation of students should remain vigilant against the obsolete Eastern and Western civilizations, Tasnim News Agency reported.

-- IRGC strikes terrorist positions in Iraq’s Erbil

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) pounded positions of terrorists operating near the country’s western borders in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The IRGC’s Ground Force launched the attack on Wednesday morning. Tasnim News Agency reported that the terrorist bastions had been targeted by artillery fire.

-- Iran-Qatar relations:

A model for regional cooperation

Shortly after Syrian President Bashar al-Asaad paid a visit to Tehran, Qatar’s emir is on his way to the Iranian capital. His visit and talks with Iranian officials is of great importance both in terms of bilateral ties and the affect it might have on regional and international developments.

President Raeisi recently traveled to Qatar, which helped boost bilateral ties significantly, especially in the economic domain, as 14 cooperation deals were signed. Now, the visit of Qatar’s emir will guarantee the continuation of cooperation and further bolster cooperation in the economic, political and security fields.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei:

Elixir to Cure Problems Is Spirit of Resistance

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday highlighted the important role that Iranian teachers play in developing a modern Islamic civilization, saying the current generation of students should remain vigilant against the obsolete Eastern and Western civilizations.

-- IRGC Destroys Terrorist Positions in Erbil

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday destroyed positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

According to a statement published by Sepah News, the IRGC’s Ground Force launched the attack on Wednesday morning. It did not elaborate on the type of the attack, but Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the terrorist bastions had been targeted by artillery fire.

-- Zionist Regime Assassinates Female Palestinian Journalist

Israeli forces have shot dead Al Jazeera’s journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Abu Akleh, a longtime TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was apparently assassinated on Wednesday while covering the occupying regime’s military raids in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- What Iran new economic reforms mean for Vienna talks?

The administration of Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has begun rolling out new economic reforms that have long been eschewed by previous administrations for their possible painful fallouts.

On Monday night, 72 million Iranian citizens received SMS messages from their back accounts informing them that a government handout of 3,000,000 – 4,000,000 million rials (about $10-$14) has been deposited into their bank accounts, minutes after President Raisi wrapped up a live televised speech in which he explained the reasons behind his new economic reforms.

-- State terrorism

Early on Wednesday, Al-Jazeera reported on its Telegram channel that Israeli forces had attacked the Jenin camp and surrounded a house in al-Jabriyat neighborhood.

Al-Jazeera first reported in a breaking news item that its correspondent, Shirin Abu Akleh, had been shot by the Israeli army and wounded while covering the Israeli army's attack on the camp, but announced her martyrdom a few minutes later.

The seasoned Al-Jazeera journalist was martyred while wearing a press uniform and a helmet.

-- U.S. gun murders spiked to record numbers in 2020

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) Gun murders skyrocketed in the United States in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Among the figures is another worrying display of racial inequity in the U.S.

More than 45,000 Americans died in gun-related incidents in 2020. The gun murder rate was the highest reported on record since 1994. It’s also the highest one-year increase in modern history.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish