Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 21

***IRAN DAILY

--- Iran unveils homegrown Simorgh light transport aircraft

Iran unveiled a light transport aircraft, designed and developed by experts at the country’s Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA).

Named ‘Simorgh’ – a benevolent bird in Persian mythology and literature – the aircraft was showcased during a ceremony in the central Iranian city of Isfahan in the presence of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, President of the Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh and other senior officials.

-- Iran launches 320MW power plant on Qeshm Island

Iran launched a major power plant in its largest island in the Persian Gulf amid efforts to boost investment in the region.

The 320-megawatt (MW) power plant in the island of Qeshm was opened on Thursday by Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, who used a videoconference from his office in Tehran to launch the facility, Press TV reported.

The gas-fired power plant is part of Qeshm’s Pasargad electricity station, a system that works on combined cycle basis, a system where the exhaust heat from the turbines is used to raise steam.

Local authorities said private companies had provided the 95 million euros ($100.7 million) needed to finish the power plant over the 18 months to early April.

-- Valuable archeological objects on display in Siraf Museum

The southern province of Bushehr is one of the main important centers of the Persian civilization.

Siraf Port is located in Bushehr Province along the Persian Gulf coast. It was highly prospered during Sassanid Period (224-651 CE) as the center of maritime commerce because it was the connecting port of Iran and the world.

The old house of David Whitehouse, a British man who was the head of Siraf Port’s Department of Archeology in the 1960s, is now a museum featuring a large number of valuable archeological findings.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Defeated U.S.: Americans Thankful It Was a Simulation

Iran did the unthinkable in a 2002 wargame, online international affairs website 19FortyFive, a bipartisan U.S. defense, national security, and military-focused publication, has reported.

In 2002, the Pentagon convened a fictitious wargame to test a future enemy equipped with advanced technology and tactics. Dubbed the Millennium Challenge, the congressionally-mandated exercise pitted the “blue” U.S. team up against the “red” Iran-like Middle Eastern team, set in a timeframe five years in the future. The warfare practice involved both live exercises and computer simulations, which cost approximately $250 million. The games grew to encompass 13,500 service members participating from 17 different simulation locations across several training sites. Within a matter of days the red team sunk 19 blue team’s ships and rendered its carrier battle group ineffective.

-- Zagros Petrochemical Fully Productive

Zagros Petrochemical Company, after emergency repairs of the second unit of this large methanol complex, was put into production with a daily production of 10,000 tons of methanol that is 100% of its capacity.

According to Zagros Petrochemical Company, the plant is one of the leading companies in production of methanol in the world and has always tried to produce a quality product in accordance with international standards.

In order to maintain continuous production and optimize production capacity, the emergency repair operation of the second unit synthesis reactor of Zagros Petrochemical Complex was completed in 19 days.

-- Paykan Advance to Asian Club Volleyball Championship Semifinals

Paykan of Iran will play Kazakhstan’s Taraz in the semifinals of the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship. Paykan eased past Iraq’s Erbil Sport Club in straight sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-14) in the quarter-finals round in Tehran’s Azadi Hall.

Paykan had already defeated Iraq’s South Gas, Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC and Suntory Sunbirds from Japan in the group stage. The one-week championship features eight teams to vie for top honor and the lone berth on offer to represent Asia in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Intelligence minister: Two French citizens were not tourists

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib says the two French citizens who have been detained were conspiring against Iran, refuting claims that they were tourists.

Referring to the media hype following the implementation of an economic reform plan for a fair distribution of subsidies, Khatib said on Wednesday, “The enemies used the media to create unrest and undermine the country's security. The timely actions of the intelligence and security services and the coordination of the Judiciary, their conspiracies were thwarted, but creating unrest and threatening the security of the country is still part of the enemy's combined war plans.”

-- Iran, Azerbaijan stress expansion of energy ties

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development Shahin Mustafayev has visited Iran on top of a delegation to hold talks with the Islamic Republic’s energy officials and discuss expansion of ties.

During his stay in Tehran, Mustafayev met with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji as well as Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and discussed areas for cooperation in a variety of sectors.

After the meeting with the Azeri delegation on Thursday, Oji told the press that Iran and Azerbaijan are going to expand their cooperation in various energy sectors, Shana reported.

-- Tehran, Doha to facilitate tourism during World Cup

–The Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami and Qatar’s Minister of Culture and Sports Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in Tehran on Wednesday, exchanging views on how to facilitate tourism during World Cup.

The two countries discussed ways to further deepen tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts ties by taking advantage of the World Cup opportunity in Qatar, Mehr reported on Friday. Zarghami suggested setting up a committee to plan and coordinate ideas and to make the most of the World Cup’s capacity.

