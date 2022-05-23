Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 23

*** IRAN DAILY

– IRGC member assassinated in Tehran

One of the members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists in Tehran.

– Iran dismisses reports on ‘compromise’ in nuclear deal talks

Iran’s rejected reports of the country’s willingness to “compromise” its stance in paused indirect negotiations with the United States to restore its 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

– Australia's Labor to retake power after nine years

Australia's Labor Party will form the country's next government today, as unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focused independents ended nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– Key Lesson From Ukraine War

Iran is watching closely events in Ukraine with a focus on missile technology and warfare – Russia has launched nearly 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles during its ongoing war in Ukraine, a U.S. security website says.

– Hamas Warns Against Al-Quds March

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday warned the Zionist regime against allowing a so-called flag march by settlers in occupied East Al-Quds.

– Iranian Women First at Asian Alysh Wrestling Championship

The Iranian women team has finished in first place in the Asian Alysh Wrestling Championship.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

– Resumption of Vienna talks awaits U.S. decision

After a three-day visit by the European Union’s coordinator for the talks in Vienna between Iran and major world powers, speculations resurfaced again that the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear could happen soon.

– IRGC demolishes network of thugs affiliated with Israeli regime

The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has announced in a statement the arrest of a network of thugs related to the Israeli regime's intelligence service.

– Iran rejects remarks attributed to Ayatollah Khamenei on Vienna talks

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to reports attributing remarks to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about the talks in Vienna over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

