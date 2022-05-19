May 19, 2022, 10:00 PM
Iran, Qatar culture ministers meet in Tehran book fair

Tehran, IRNA – Iran Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and Qatar Culture Minister Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Thani met in Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) on Thursday, as Qatar has been selected as this edition’s special guest.

During the meeting, Esmaeili highlighted the two countries’ long-lasting cultural relations and commonalities and termed Qatari Emir’s last week visit to Iran as an indication of deep cultural, historical, political, and economic relations.

Sheikh Abdulrahamn Al-Thani arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to explore grounds for strengthening cultural ties with Iran.

At the same time, Qatar’s board of ministers approved the cultural agreement between Iran and Qatar for the years 2022 and 2023.

Protection of intellectual property in accordance with each country’s domestic laws for the creators of the other country is one of the most important provisions in the agreement. 

