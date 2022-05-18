Iran, Qatar stress media cooperation

Speaking during the meeting, Hojjatoleslam Imanipour said that expansion of relations with the neighboring countries tops Iran’s cultural international agendas.

He referred to his recent visit to Qatar's Al Jazeera news channel office in Tehran to commemorate the memory of an Al Jazeera reporter martyred in the occupied lands by the Zionist regime and said that the acts of this news channel in reflecting the news of Palestine and the crimes of the Tel Aviv regime is exemplary.

Imanipour expressed hope that Qatar would provide a gate for the expansion of Iran’s cultural relations with the Arab world.

Also speaking during the meeting, the Qatari minister voiced his country's readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in different areas, particularly in the area of culture.

Stressing the significance of economic relations between the two countries, the minister said that expansion of economic relations could affect other areas of cooperation.

He also referred to the Islamic religion as the main common ground for cultural cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

