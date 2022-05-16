Iran, Qatar interested in developing economic ties: MP

Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi told IRNA on Monday that Qatar is one of the countries that has had good ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran during the last four decades, even in the times that there were some tensions with other countries, Qatar tried to adopt a fair policy with Iran.

He added that Iran and Qatar have had good relations in oil industry, exports, and imports in these years, which are on the rise.

Jahanabadi termed gas and oil industry as one of fields of cooperation between the two countries, adding that Iran, Russia, and Qatar are the founders of The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and that their cooperation in the field of gas can have a great impact on world gas prices.

Referring to the visit made by Iranian President to Qatar three months ago, he said that during the trip, President Ebrahim Raisi reviewed some issues of cooperation between the two countries.

Rahimi Jahanabadi referring to some other goals of Qatari Emir’s visit to Iran, added that Tehran and Qatar can develop bilateral ties in the field of Qatari investment in Iran, especially in tourism industry.

*** Qatar seeks mediation between Iran and the United States

Referring to the role of Qatar in mediating the nuclear talks as another goal of Qatar's Emir visit to Iran, the Iranian MP noted that several countries in the region are concerned about the policies of the West, especially the United States, in the Persian gulf region and are trying to solve this problem.

Qatar’ Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Tehran on Thursday noon, May 12, 2022, heading a high-profile political and economic delegation.

He and his accompanying delegation met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Supreme Leader emphasized increasing political and economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

