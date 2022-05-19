Armed forces spox: Iran ready to help regional countries produce recon drone

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the comment in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, IRINN.

He referred to the latest trip by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri to Tajikistan earlier this week.

Shekarchi said that such trips take place under Iran’s security and defense diplomacy at the regional and international level, adding that the visits bring good achievements for both Iran and destination countries.

Elaborating on General Bagheri’s visit to Tajikistan, he said that discussions covered fight against regional and international terrorism,.

Adding that a good agreement was reached in that regard, he also said that the US is seeking to spread terror in West and Central Asia.

According to the spokesman, Tehran and Dushanbe also agreed to boost border security, hold joint drills, and cooperate on countering organized crimes, among other things.

He also spoke about the drone manufacturing plant that was opened in Tajikistan during Bagheri’s trip.

Shekarchi explained that the plant is only to produce reconnaissance drones and is another step towards boosting regional cooperation between the two countries.

