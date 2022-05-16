Iran’s chief of staff travels to Tajikistan to expand military ties

Major-General Bagheri and the accompanying military delegation were welcomed by Tajikistan’s Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Imomali Sobirzoda and the first deputy of the country’s defense minister.

Bagheri said on arrival that his trip was aimed at strengthening military and defense cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, as the two countries are located in a single geopolitical region.

He said that he would meet Tajik military and political officials, including Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, during the visit.

