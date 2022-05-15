Iran's Major General Bagheri to visit Tajikistan

Bagheri has been invited by Tajikistan Army Chief.

The trip to the neighboring country will kick off on Monday to realize and operationalize the agreements reached in the first Joint Commission on bilateral military cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

Heading a high-ranking military and security delegation, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces is going to meet with a number of top political, security, and military officials in Tajikistan.

The Iranian delegation is going to pay visits to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and some military headquarters and defense projects.

This trip to Tajikistan is in line with discussing bilateral and regional cooperation.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish