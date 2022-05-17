Iran begins building drones in Tajikistan

The inauguration ceremony was participated by visiting Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo.

Speaking during the ceremony, General Bagheri said that “we are in a position that apart from meeting our domestic need, we can export military equipment to allied and friendly countries to help increase security and sustainable peace.”

Bagheri and Mirzo, in a meeting in Dushanbe on Monday, urged the need for cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The two officials also called for holding joint military drills and enhancement of military equipment.

Bagheri and Mirzo also discussed regional cooperation with the focus on Afghanistan.

The Tajik defense minister welcomed Iran’s plans for joint cooperation on fight against terrorism, organized crimes and drug trafficking.

He said that holding joint military drills and enforcement of military equipment are among top priorities of the armed forces of Iran and Tajikistan.

