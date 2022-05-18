Iran, Ghana hold 7th meeting of Joint Economic Cooperation Committee

Iranian Agriculture Minister Javad Sadatinezhad and Ghana’s Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism Ibrahim Mohammed Awal spoke with reporters at the end of the two-day meeting which began on Tuesday.

According to Sadatinezhad, the two sides agreed to resolve issues regarding Iran’s cultivation of fodder in Ghana, which covers a land area of 5,000 hectares.

He said that Ghana wants Iran to help it mechanize its agriculture sector, and expressed hope that the two sides can expand their cooperation on this field as well as on knowledge-based projects.

The Ghanaian official also stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two countries and said that the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee has been formed to achieve that goal.

He thanked Iran for assisting his country in different fields including education, health, petrochemical, agriculture as well as marketing and human resources.

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal said, during the latest meeting of the committee, the two sides reached agreements which will bring huge benefits for them.

Those agreements covered various fields such as customs, agriculture, and health.

Sadatinezhad and Ibrahim Mohammed Awal signed the document of the seventh meeting of the joint committee on cooperation between the two countries.

