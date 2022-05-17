Iran says ready for exports of health, agricultural items to Ghana

The foreign minister made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Ghana's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Ibrahim Mohammed Awal.

The Ghanaian minister has traveled to Iran to attend the 7th meeting of the Iran-Ghana Joint Cooperation Commission.

Referring to the concerns of the African countries about the spread of terrorism in the continent, Amirabdollahian said that Iran is ready to share experiences with Ghana about the fight against terrorism.

The Ghanaian minister, for his part, hailed Iran’s support for Ghana in different agricultural, health and educational areas and called for further cooperation in other areas such as transportation.

He noted that launching a direct flight between Iran and Ghana can help boost tourism between the two countries.

