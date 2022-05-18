Iran, Ghana call for strengthening bilateral ties

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber met and held talks with Ghana’s Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism Mohammed Awal Ibrahim on Wednesday in Tehran, Iran.

Emphasizing that the Iranian government’s interest is in strengthening relations with Ghana, Mokhber said that the volume of economic relations between the two states, like extensive political relations, should boost because the development of exchanges and relations with African countries is one of the priorities for Iranian foreign policy in the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the health services of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ghana, especially the activities of the Red Crescent Society, he stressed that Iran is ready to have a wider presence and activity in the various fields in Ghana.

Pointing to Ghana's pivotal role in advancing world peace, especially in the Non-Aligned Movement, Mokhber stressed that Ghana always played an effective role in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Mohammed Awal Ibrahim, for his part, stressed that increasing the volume of economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is very important, adding that the Government of Ghana is ready to strengthen and expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

