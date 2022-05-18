Bolivian envoy praises Iran in vaccine production

In her meeting with head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pirhossein Kolivand, Romina Perez Ramos said that if necessary, Bolivia will benefit from this vaccine.

Referring to the valuable and diverse activities of IRCS, Ramos said that Bolivia is ready to become a hub in Latin America to provide pharmaceutical and medical services to other countries of the region.

She said that these ties, deepens cooperation the between the two countries.

Kolivand, for his part in the meeting announced IRCS's readiness to develop cooperation with Bolivia, adding that development of medical cooperation between Iran and Bolivia is one of the important points that can be done given Iran's scientific and medical capabilities.



He also said Iranian companies and pharmaceutical factories have high capacities and the both countries can broaden ties and operations in this field.

The head of the IRCS noted Tehran is ready to develop Red Crescent medical centers in Bolivia, but it needs synergy and that Bolivian officials must provide the necessary infrastructures.

