May 8, 2022, 2:29 PM
Iran Health Insurance Organization to cover foreign nationals

Iran Health Insurance Organization

Tehran, IRNA – The Deputy Insurance and Health Services of Iran Health Insurance Organization said that authorized foreign nationals in Iran can be under insurance coverage, paying the per capita insurance determined by the Iranian Government every year, and this amount of per capita for foreign nationals is usually twice as much as the amount designated for Iranians.

Mehdi Rezaei said on Sunday that foreign nationals can be under insurance coverage in this way, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also covers a number of foreign nationals each year under an agreement with Iran Health Insurance Organization, of which about 120,000 are under the insurance coverage in the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2022).

Foreign Nationals in Iran

"Some 50,000 foreign nationals are under insurance coverage by the Iranian Government with the provision of resources," he added.

Rezaei said that the rest of the authorized foreign nationals in Iran can be under insurance coverage by paying the determined premium per capita on themselves.

