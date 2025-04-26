A deal with the U.S. requires respect for Iran’s legitimate rights: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that the success of the talks between Iran and the United States requires respect for the Islamic Republic’s legitimate rights to use nuclear energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the effective lifting of sanctions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its principled positions on the necessity of ending oppressive sanctions and its readiness to build trust regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program,” Baqaei briefed reporters on Saturday afternoon amid a third round of indirect negotiations between the Iranian and American delegations in the Omani capital, Muscat.

He said the talks were being carried out in separate rooms, as in the previous two rounds, facilitated by the Persian Gulf state of Oman.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi leads the Iranian delegation in high-level discussions, while U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff represents the American side.

This round of talks includes expert and technical discussions, which are being led by Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Baqaei said.

The spokesperson pointed out that experience has shown that reaching an agreement requires respect for Iran’s legitimate rights under the NPT and the effective lifting of sanctions.

