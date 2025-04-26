Iran’s defense capabilities not subject to negotiation with U.S.: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Iran’s defense capabilities, including its missile power, have not been and will not be on the agenda of negotiations with the United States.

Baqaei on Saturday rejected media reports that suggested otherwise.

Iran and the United States began a third round of indirect talks in Muscat, Oman earlier in the day.

Iranian and American technical experts are participating in the ongoing negotiations, which are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are chief negotiators. The Iranian expert delegation is headed by Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs. The U.S. expert delegation is led by Michael Anton, who is director of policy planning at the U.S. State Department.

The negotiations are aimed at reaching a deal over Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The first round of the talks took place in Muscat on April 12, and the second in Rome, Italy on April 19.

4208**4482